Britney Spears and will.i.am are set to release a new song

Britney Spears and will.i.am are set to release a brand new song.

On Twitter, the member of The Black Eyed Peas, who has collaborated with the popular singer on three previous occasions, hinted at their upcoming song. This track will be Britney’s second release since her conservatorship came to an end.

Announcing ‘Mind Your Business’, Will shared a clip of the line from their previous hit, 2012’s ‘Scream and Shout’, where he goes: “You are now rocking with will.i.am…”

Britney adds: “And Britney, b****.”

However, a few seconds later, she adds the new lyric: “Mind your business, b****.”

In 2021, the 41-year-old singer ended a conservatorship arrangement that was managed by her family. This termination allowed her to regain control over her substantial wealth and make decisions about different aspects of her life and career. This event seems to be connected to the ongoing speculation about her personal life and well-being.

Will captioned the post: “UH OH!!!

