Britney Spears Emotional Poem on Conservatorship

Britney Spears once again took to social media to express her feelings about her 13-year-long conservatorship. The pop queen teased fans with a ‘Little Project’ addressing her difficult situation, hinting that it’s on the way.

On Instagram, the 41-year-old singer shared three separate stories featuring lines from the emotional poem. The verses appear to touch on her struggles under the conservatorship, with lines like ‘The thieves are little/They serve little skittles’ and ‘The pain no walk/We say when you talk.’

The poem concludes with poignant lines, ‘My lighter it’s lit/It’s lit/I serve now with just spit/Significance in just spit/Or just swallow, go hollow/And follow the word.’

Britney’s conservatorship, overseen by her father James Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet, began in 2008 after a public mental health crisis. During the 13-year period, the pop star has alleged mistreatment and being forced to work against her will, themes that she appears to address emotionally in the shared poem.

Fans eagerly await more details about this ‘Little Project’ as Britney Spears continues to express herself and advocate for change in her life.

