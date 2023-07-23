Advertisement
Edition: English
Britney Spears ‘plans to focus on her tell-all memoir’

  • It is reportedly being written with the help of a ghostwriter.
  • It is expected to be released in 2023.
  • It is said to be a “no-holds-barred” account of Spears’ life.
Britney Spears is reportedly planning to focus on her tell-all memoir after her recent victory in her conservatorship battle.

The book is said to be a “no-holds-barred” account of her life, including her rise to fame, her struggles with mental health, and her experiences under the conservatorship.

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six that the book is “in the works” and that Spears is “excited” to share her story with the world.

He said, “Britney is looking forward to sharing her story with the world and intends to do so through a book. She is excited about this project and is grateful to have the opportunity to tell her story in her own words.”

The book is reportedly being shopped to publishers, and it is expected to be a major bestseller. Spears has a legion of fans who are eager to hear her side of the story, and her book is sure to be a must-read for anyone interested in celebrity culture, mental health, or the #FreeBritney movement.

