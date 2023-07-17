Britney Spears says followers would call her “meanest woman alive”

Britney Spears revealed on social media the “biggest challenge” she experienced when writing her biography The Woman in Me.

In an Instagram post, the Hold Me Closer singer said that after reading her long-awaited memoir, her followers will think she is the “meanest woman alive” on the planet.

Speaking on her journey to Mexico, the singer revealed how it healed all of her wounds and awakened her “inner child,” while also releasing a video from her trip.

“Salt heals all wounds!!!” “I was in the ocean for hours yesterday!!!” she wrote. It’s strange how we’re all told that adults need to mature!!!”

“The ocean always awakens my inner child, and that has been the most difficult challenge for me to maintain as I wrote the book the woman in me!!!” The world has the ability to make you bitter, hard, and cold!!!” Spears went on to say.

“On this trip, I’ve played with so many kids!!!” This location is wonderful on every level!!! After reading the novel, most people would probably believe she should be the meanest lady alive, and that’s exactly what she is!!!

“I really should be!!!” Spears went on. “I’m sorry, but even though it’s thin as hell, I’ve learned to make peace with it, and in each given moment, even if things are completely wrong, I surrender to silliness!!!”

The Princess of Pop went on to say that she does not want to be a “self-entitled person” who takes themselves too seriously.

“My life has not been easy, but on the bright side, I know I am loved!!!” Spears, whose 13-year conservatorship ended last year, spoke up.

“And, as I so graciously share, there are actually eight planets, not nine!!! Don’t let my juvenile tone mislead you about my truest blood nature in conversation!!! Which means that if you (expletive) me off, I can become the meanest lady alive in 2 seconds!!!!

“Lol people, stay happy because life is too short!!!” And how ironic is it that the smallest planet went from pinky to (expletive)!!! “PSSS, are we all on Earth right now, y’all?” she said.