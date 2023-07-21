Britney Spears & Will.i.am Reunites After Triple-Platinum Smash

Britney Spears and Will.i.am have reunited for the first time since their 2012 hit.

Britney Spears and Will.i.am have reunited for the first time since their triple-platinum smash Scream & Shout in 2012.

‘Mind Your Business’ is the second song released by Britney Spears and Will.i.am following the dissolution of her 13-year conservatorship.

One decade later, their song is still shattering records: Scream & Shout has reached one billion views on YouTube. The tagline from Scream & Shout appears again in the new song.

When Will.i.am revealed the track’s release on social media in the past, fans were ecstatic, especially those who had supported Spears since she was released from conservatorship less than two years ago.

The public likes the two and has praised Will.I.Am for reintroducing Britney Spears after such a long time.

One user commented: I LOVE IT WILL!! Thank you for bringing us back our loved Britney!!

Another user commented: “She knew exactly what she wanted to do”

Spears hasn’t given many performances in recent years, but with the release of her latest single, Mind Your Business, she has also disclosed that she would be publishing a new novel.

Britney Spears previously co-wrote the YA novel A Mother’s Gift in 2001 with her mother, Lynne Spears, and the autobiographical Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart in 2000, both of which hit the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list.

Spears, as a pop icon, does not confine herself to new music. She recently announced the publication of her memoir, The Woman in Me, in October.

