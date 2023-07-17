Capturing Moments Of Bliss: Sehar Hayat’s Walima Photos

Kanwal Aftab Shines At Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations
Kanwal Aftab, a popular social media personality, has achieved tremendous success within...
Sehar Hayat, a renowned and stunning Pakistani TikTok star, boasts a substantial following on social media, with over 2.3 million Instagram followers. Known for her friendly nature, she shares a great bond with her friends. Her opulent wedding has been making waves on social media due to its grandeur. Sehar beautifully organized all the events associated with her wedding.
Sehar Hayat recently tied the knot with Sami Rasheed, and they invited all their friends to their lavish wedding celebrations. The festivities were thoroughly enjoyed by their guests, who praised Sehar and Sami’s hospitality. The wedding culminated with a grand Walima function held yesterday. The wedding events included Dua E Khair, Bride to Be, Mayun, Mehndi, Qawali, Barat, and Walima.
The golden-themed Walima was attended by several top social media stars, who dazzled in gorgeous golden outfits. These stars shared their beautiful HD pictures from the event, including the bride and groom. Among the attendees were Kanwal Aftab, Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, Mishi, Awais, and Ekra Ali Syed. Take a look at all the captivating Walima pictures shared by the social media stars on Instagram:
