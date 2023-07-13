Cardi B keeps her children “constantly” around her family.

Cardi B wants her daughters Kulture and Wave to know about their Caribbean heritage and the New York neighborhood where she grew up. She believes that these are important parts of their identities.

She told InStyle.com: “I make sure my kids are constantly around family and I bring them back home with me to the Bronx.

“My kids knowing their grandparents and the community I grew up in is an important part of their identity.”

Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – particularly enjoys gathering with her family for a meal together.

She said: “My favourite memory is eating together as a family. There are a lot of personalities at the table. I want my kids to know how important these moments are, being with family, and to cherish them.”

Cardi B’s favorite childhood memories include watching her mother and grandmother cook. She especially loved sancocho, a Caribbean stew-like soup.

She said: “My grandma makes the best sancocho. We only have it on special occasions.

“Oh! I can just dream about it right now.”

And now she’s a mom herself, Cardi loves to cook for her own family.

She said: “I’m a busy parent myself, and I still love to cook for my family when I can.

“[Kulture] likes a chimi, [which is] a nice Dominican burger with fritura on the side. She loves it all.”

