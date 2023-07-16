Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Carry on Jatta 3 has achieved a remarkable milestone.

Carry on Jatta 3 has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first All Time Blockbuster in the Punjabi film industry in the past five years. Its predecessor, Carry on Jatta 2, was the last film in the industry to accomplish this feat back in 2018. In total, since 2010, there have been nine films that can be classified as All Time Blockbusters, and we will discuss them further in the story.

This comedy threequel, starring Gippy Grewal, has garnered an astonishing box office collection of over Rs. 45 crores in India within just two weeks of its release. The film is on track to surpass the Rs. 50 crores mark in the domestic market. Although the film experienced a drop in collections on Monday, partly due to floods caused by heavy rains in North India, it quickly stabilized over the next three days with minor declines. The film’s worldwide business has reached Rs. 87 crores, and there is a solid chance of crossing the Rs. 100 crores milestone. Carry on Jatta 3 has already become the highest-grossing Punjabi film globally.

Carry on Jatta 3 has performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office, with the following collections:

First week: Rs. 32.80 crores (over 8 days)

2nd Friday: Rs. 1.80 crores

2nd Saturday: Rs. 3.20 crores

2nd Sunday: Rs. 3.85 crores

2nd Monday: Rs. 1.05 crore

2nd Tuesday: Rs. 1 crore

2nd Wednesday: Rs. 0.80 crores

2nd Thursday: Rs. 0.75 crores

Total: Rs. 45.25 crores

Over the past decade, the Punjabi film industry has witnessed substantial growth and success. It all began with the release of “Mel Karade Rabba” in 2010, which achieved a box office collection of over Rs. 5 crores in India. The following year, “Jihne Mera Dil Luteya” sparked the popularity of comedy films in the industry. The growth of multiplexes in Punjab during this period further contributed to the industry’s expansion, as several multiplex theaters opened across the state.

