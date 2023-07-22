Cast of Netflix One Piece live-action trailer shown to be seaworthy

Netflix has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese manga series, One Piece.

The upcoming adaptation is set to premiere next month and has generated excitement among fans worldwide who have cherished the manga and its anime series for many years.

One Piece follows the journey of a young protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, who embarks on a quest to locate the legendary “One Piece” treasure left behind by the former Pirate King, Gold Roger.

In pursuit of this fabled treasure, Luffy assembles a diverse crew of pirates known as the Straw Hat Pirates. The crew consists of intriguing characters such as the skilled swordsman Roronoa Zoro, the adept navigator Nami, the sharpshooter Usopp, and Sanji, a talented chef with a Casanova personality.

The live-action adaptation has been meticulously handled by One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, who also serves as an executive producer for the Netflix series.

Determined to deliver an exceptional rendition, Oda devoted seven years to ensure the production’s quality, setting it apart from some of Netflix’s previous anime adaptations that faced criticism.

