Celebrities give their appearance at “John” grand Premiere

Pakistani cinema is growing daily, and we are seeing many different films coming out. Eid was a big moment with multiple films coming out and people went to the cinemas despite the crushing inflation we have in Pakistan right now. From comedy to romance and action, the cinema has every kind of film and we just experienced Allahyar, a much-loved animated film. Now we have a new film ready for our screens.

A recent film to debut in the cinemas on the 14th of July is John. This is an independent film starring Ashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, and Raza Samo alongside other actors. The film’s trailer was quite captivating and it is a serious film shedding light on the realities of society. The star-studded premiere of John was held last night in Karachi and we spotted stars like Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Hira, and Mani among others.

