Celebrities spotted with their kids at an event

A special event took place in the city, and many of our favorite stars were present.

Zahid Ahmed also graced the event with his two boys.

Sunita Marshall was there too, with her daughter, and they made an adorable duo.

Advertisement

A special event took place in the city, and many of our favorite stars were present, making it an exciting occasion. It was heartwarming to see these stars spending time with their kids, creating some of the cutest moments.

Aiman Khan looked lovely in a simple black dress while accompanied by baby Amal. Zahid Ahmed also graced the event with his two boys, and they seemed to have a fantastic time together. Sunita Marshall was there too, with her daughter, and they made an adorable duo. Other celebrities like Romaisa Khan, Hira Mani, and Zhalay Sarhadi were also spotted at the event, adding to the excitement.

The event was filled with casual and trendy fashion, as our fashionistas displayed their unique styles. Here are some pictures capturing the wonderful moments of your favorite celebrities having a great time at the event.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistani Celebrities Share Empowering Messages On Ashura Ashura holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, serving as a day of...