Celebrity Stylist Khawar Riaz Believes Classy Women Are Fading

Khawar Riaz, a brilliant Pakistani makeup artist and fashion photographer who has nurtured numerous stars in the Pakistani media industry, expressed his views on the topic. Reflecting on his past influence in the fashion industry and his role in introducing many fashion models, he shared his thoughts on the changing landscape. He recently appeared on a show, where he joined other actors.

During the show, Khawar Riaz nostalgically spoke about the graceful women he encountered during his childhood. He recalled, “I remember that when I was a kid, I used to observe very graceful women, I used to see a lady whose mannerism and dressing were perfect, I used to go to Lahore’s Gulberg market, the lady used to come along with her chauffeur, she had a class, I miss that now.” He further added, “I don’t see such graceful and classy ladies in Lahore now, I think our mothers were among the last lot of classy women. Now, I don’t see women with class, yes, I see a lot of show-offs in this era.”

His remarks resonated with social media users, who agreed with his perspective. One user commented, “Not only in Lahore, such graceful ladies are now missing from Pakistan.” The majority of users supported Khawar Riaz’s viewpoint, acknowledging the absence of elegant women in today’s society.

