Check Out Hassan Ali’s Family Photos From Vacation In Sri Lanka!

Samyah Khan seen supporting Hassan Ali with her daughter Helena
Hassan Ali's Islamabad United team is performing admirably in the PSL 8....
Hassan Ali, an exceptional fast bowler from Pakistan, has been an integral part of the national cricket team since 2016. Notably, he was a crucial member of Pakistan’s triumphant Champions Trophy squad in 2017. Apart from representing the national team, Hassan also participates in various league matches.
The talented cricketer is happily married to the beautiful Samiya Khan, who hails from India. Samiya is fond of sharing their wonderful family pictures and videos with their fans.
Recently, the couple, along with their adorable daughter Halena Hassan Ali, is enjoying their time in Sri Lanka. Halena has captured the hearts of fans with her endearing presence, and followers eagerly anticipate her pictures. Hassan and his wife have been sharing lovely snapshots from their Sri Lankan trip. We have collected all these adorable clicks for you to enjoy. Take a look at their latest family moments:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.