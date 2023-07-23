Advertisement
Check Out Hassan Ali’s Family Photos From Vacation In Sri Lanka!

Check Out Hassan Ali’s Family Photos From Vacation In Sri Lanka!

Hassan Ali, an exceptional fast bowler from Pakistan, has been an integral part of the national cricket team since 2016. Notably, he was a crucial member of Pakistan’s triumphant Champions Trophy squad in 2017. Apart from representing the national team, Hassan also participates in various league matches.

The talented cricketer is happily married to the beautiful Samiya Khan, who hails from India. Samiya is fond of sharing their wonderful family pictures and videos with their fans.

Recently, the couple, along with their adorable daughter Halena Hassan Ali, is enjoying their time in Sri Lanka. Halena has captured the hearts of fans with her endearing presence, and followers eagerly anticipate her pictures. Hassan and his wife have been sharing lovely snapshots from their Sri Lankan trip. We have collected all these adorable clicks for you to enjoy. Take a look at their latest family moments:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Also Read

Samyah Khan seen supporting Hassan Ali with her daughter Helena
Samyah Khan seen supporting Hassan Ali with her daughter Helena

Hassan Ali's Islamabad United team is performing admirably in the PSL 8....

