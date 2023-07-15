Chris Christie discusses his encounter with Prince Harry

Former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, shared his perspective on Prince Harry, describing him as a “sad and confused young man” during a conversation with television host Piers Morgan.

Reflecting on their meeting following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Christie revealed that Prince Harry had given him a signed photograph of himself, which Christie’s daughter still possesses. Christie characterized Harry as kind-hearted but also struggling with a sense of sadness and confusion.

Recalling their interaction, Christie mentioned that they later had lunch at the Governor’s beach house, where Harry presented him with a gift. Harry requested that Christie not open it until he had left, explaining that he felt uncomfortable due to the pressure of giving such gifts.

Respecting Harry’s wishes, Christie refrained from opening the gift at that time. Later, when they did open it, they discovered a framed autographed picture of Prince Harry. Christie’s daughter found him “really cute” and still cherishes the picture.

Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, has been living in California, pursuing their chosen lifestyle and raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Advertisement

Since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020 and moving to the United States, the couple has faced financial challenges, including the recent loss of their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.

Also Read Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli enjoy date prior to lovely milestone Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi began their anniversary celebrations...