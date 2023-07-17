Chris Evans Faces Backlash For Dating Alba Baptista

“The Avengers: Endgame” actor Chris Evans has faced significant trolling for his relationship with partner Alba Baptista; brother Scott Evans has come forward to offer his support.

Earlier in 2023, Chris shared a compilation video of adorable moments with girlfriend Alba, which confirmed their relationship. However, the video received considerable attention on social media and became a target for trolls, with fans expressing their response to their romance.

Clearly, some fans were dissatisfied with the fact that Chris was no longer single.

To show solidarity with his brother, Scott Evans discussed the matter on the Viall Files podcast, acknowledging the challenges of dating in today’s world. He expressed that everything is tough in today’s world and people can ruin things pretty quickly. He said, “It’s tough with everything … in the world; people can ruin things pretty quickly.”

He further elaborated, “It’s not getting better, it’s only getting worse. The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that.”

Scott also shared his own personal experience, revealing the difficulties he faced in his dating life due to judgments and negative articles affecting his relationships.

The 39-year-old actor emphasized that enduring such negativity can take a toll, making relationships challenging for Chris.

In January 2023, an insider reported that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are indeed in a relationship, and they have grown serious about each other in a short time.

Sources revealed that they spend most of their time at Chris’s place in Massachusetts, enjoying a peaceful life surrounded by nature away from the spotlight.”