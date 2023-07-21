Christopher Nolan Hails Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

Oppenheimer is directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, will be released this weekend.

In addition, for the first time in more than three years, Robert Downey Jr. plays a character in the film.

The actor recently stated that Oppenheimer is the best film he has ever worked on. Of course, most people recognise Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview with Happy, Sad, Confused’s Josh Horowitz, Nolan described the MCU’s pick of Downey Jr. as “one of the greatest casting decisions in film history.”

Although Robert Downey Jr. had reservations about playing Iron Man, Christopher Nolan regards Downey Jr.’s Iron Man as “one of the greatest casting decisions” in film history.

“One of the best casting choices in film history, in my opinion, was when [Jon] Favreau had the vision to cast him as Iron Man. And you examine what happened and the direction that everything took as a result. And I believe Jon knew exactly how amazing of an actor and how amazing of a promise Downey had. Then the allure of a movie star, that amazing magnetism, enters the picture,” Nolan said.

When asked what he liked best about working with Downey on this film, Nolan stated, It “was that you could go to him and say, ‘Okay, set your charisma and movie star fantasies aside for a moment and let yourself become engrossed in this real-life character who is so nuanced and has such an amazing role to play in Oppenheimer’s story.

And I think a lot of his fan base is going to be quite shocked to see him sort of revert to that genius as an actor, just finding the truth in another human being and expressing it, and the things he accomplishes in the movie. Being able to flip fully and expand oneself in a way that many people haven’t seen someone who has achieved such greatness as a movie star do is pretty cool.”

Robert Downey Jr. has questioned the ramifications of performing the same role for so long.

In an interview, the actor expressed anxiety that playing Iron Man for so long may hamper his acting ability. When asked specifically if playing Iron Man in multiple Marvel films for more than a decade made him doubt his ability, he responded, “Yes, without a doubt, and I was aware that Chris Nolan had supported this idea at one point: let’s exercise those other muscles while depriving you of your go-to resources.”

He alluded to his standard acting technique, which he perfected while portraying Iron Man and is known as “fast-talking.”

Nolan, on the other hand, appears to think otherwise of Downey Jr.’s acting ability, as seen by his comments on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

