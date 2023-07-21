Christopher Nolan Opens Up About Directing James Bond Film

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan recently discussed the prospect of directing a James Bond movie during a podcast interview.

In a conversation with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan acknowledged the significant influence Bond movies have had on his own filmography, stating, “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent.”

Expressing his interest in helming a 007 film, the 52-year-old filmmaker remarked, “It would be an amazing privilege to do one.”

However, Nolan emphasized the importance of the right timing and creative alignment, stating, “When you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints, it has to be the right moment in your creative life.” He further stressed the responsibility involved, drawing parallels to his experience directing the Batman trilogy for Warner Bros between 2005 and 2012.

Nolan expressed the need for full commitment to the project, saying, “You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you could bring to the table creatively. So, as a writer, casting, everything, that’s the full package. You’d have to be really needed; you’d have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character.”

Ultimately, Nolan conveyed his enthusiasm for the Bond franchise, concluding, “Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do.”

