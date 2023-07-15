Christopher Nolan weighs in on role of AI in entertainment world

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan recently shared his perspective on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the modern entertainment industry, drawing parallels to the impact of the atomic bomb.

Nolan stated that AI, much like the atomic bomb in the 1940s, is changing the world. In terms of AI’s integration into the entertainment field, he highlighted that many AI researchers refer to this as an “Oppenheimer moment,” drawing inspiration from the historical figure J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Reflecting on Oppenheimer’s story, Nolan contemplated the responsibilities of those who create groundbreaking technologies with unintended consequences. He posed questions about the impact of AI on the film industry and emphasized the importance of addressing issues related to artists’ rights and copyrights.

Discussing the recent strike by SAF-AFTRA, an actors association, Nolan expressed support for unions working to protect the rights of actors, as they play a crucial role in safeguarding the industry.

Nolan stressed that while AI is a powerful tool, it should always be regarded as such and not allowed to override the concept of responsibility. He emphasized the need to hold individuals accountable for how they utilize this tool.

Nolan’s upcoming film, “Oppenheimer,” explores the creation of the atomic bomb and features a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. The movie is set to premiere on July 21.

