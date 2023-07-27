Cillian Murphy Provides Exciting Updates On ‘Peaky Blinders’

Cillian Murphy, known for his role in “Oppenheimer,” has provided an update to Peaky Blinders fans about the possibility of a film adaptation.

After the conclusion of the show’s sixth season on April 3, 2022, fans were anticipating a film continuation as announced by the show’s creator, Steven Wright. Instead of a seventh season, he offered hope by revealing plans for a Peaky Blinders film, stating, “We are in development. It’s a fully formed idea, and it has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story.”

Recently, Murphy addressed the production status of the Peaky Blinders film in an interview. He shared that he is waiting to hear from the creators but acknowledged the current challenges in the industry due to ongoing strikes.

He stated, “I have no update for you, man. I’m waiting to hear, but it’s a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there’s more story to tell, I’d be there.”

According to reports, the film’s shooting was initially expected to commence in 2023. However, the ongoing Hollywood strike has caused a potential halt in production.

Cillian Murphy gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, and fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s release, hoping to witness the continuation of the beloved series.

