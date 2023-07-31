Cillian Murphy finally comments on having a ‘long-lost twin’.

People on the internet have been secretly comparing the baseball pitcher to Cillian Murphy. Fans believed the Oppenheimer star might not be aware of this doppelganger.

However, in a recent interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast with Josh Horowitz, Cillian Murphy was asked about fans mistaking him for someone else. While he denied other instances, the host quickly brought up the baseball player comparison.

This is where he got the chance to as him if he was aware of his doppelganger. To this, Murphy replied, “Yes, I’ve been sent that.” Following up on the curiosity, the actor asked, “You’re the first person to say, but wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something? Many people have sent it. I need to turn off more notifications.”

Yes, Cillian Murphy is aware of his baseball doppelgänger and no I didn't know it was AI trickery at the time. 🤷‍♂️ My full chat with Cillian: https://t.co/9B08sCckgJ pic.twitter.com/lnjSuD2q2l — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 28, 2023