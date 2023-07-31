Advertisement
Cillian Murphy reacts to baseball pitcher Tyler Glasnow’s mysterious resemblance

Articles
  • Cillian Murphy finally comments on having a ‘long-lost twin’.
  • Here’s why the star says ‘he’s a lot better than me’.
  • Murphy replied, “Yes, I’ve been sent that.”
Cillian Murphy, known for his role in Oppenheimer, is making headlines for his recent success. During an interview, he was asked about his look-alike, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Fans have been comparing them due to their striking resemblance. Here’s how Cillian Murphy reacted to the doppelganger claim.

People on the internet have been secretly comparing the baseball pitcher to Cillian Murphy. Fans believed the Oppenheimer star might not be aware of this doppelganger.

However, in a recent interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast with Josh Horowitz, Cillian Murphy was asked about fans mistaking him for someone else. While he denied other instances, the host quickly brought up the baseball player comparison.

This is where he got the chance to as him if he was aware of his doppelganger. To this, Murphy replied, “Yes, I’ve been sent that.” Following up on the curiosity, the actor asked, “You’re the first person to say, but wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something? Many people have sent it. I need to turn off more notifications.”

