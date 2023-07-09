Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her baby belly in style on Threads
Kourtney Kardashian is openly displaying her growing baby belly. Kourtney is currently expecting...
Cillian Murphy, who is known for his intense acting, talked about his role in Christopher Nolan’s secret movie Oppenheimer in an interview with The Guardian.
Although he wasn’t allowed to reveal much about the project, Murphy shared interesting details about his experience. He discussed his thoughts on the film, how he played the mysterious scientist, and the challenges he faces as an actor.
Murphy felt stuck and frustrated because he had to keep Oppenheimer’s details a secret. He couldn’t openly talk about what the film was about, and he was disappointed that he couldn’t watch it yet.
However, he still found the project interesting and praised Christopher Nolan’s talent.
During the interview, Murphy expressed how happy he was with his part in Oppenheimer. He thought the movie was amazing, thought-provoking, and very strong.
Murphy praised Christopher Nolan’s special talent for making powerful movies that make a big impact on viewers. He believed that Oppenheimer would leave a lasting impression on audiences.
