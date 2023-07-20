Congratulations! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Welcome Baby Boy

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have stepped into the beautiful journey of parenthood.

She proudly flaunted her baby bump, sharing heartwarming selfies with her actor-husband Vatsal.

They tied the knot on November 28, 2017, in a memorable ceremony.

Star couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have stepped into the beautiful journey of parenthood as they joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 19. The news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed, which also reported that both the mother and baby are in good health. Ishita is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday, July 21.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ishita dutifully kept her fans and followers updated about her well-being. She proudly flaunted her baby bump, sharing heartwarming selfies with her actor-husband Vatsal. Just a day before giving birth, she posted a selfie and candidly expressed, “Okay so the last month is definitely not easy.”

The love story between Ishita and Vatsal began when they worked together on the TV show “Baazigar.” They tied the knot on November 28, 2017, in a memorable ceremony. On March 31 of this year, they shared the joyous news of their impending parenthood, dressing in color-coordinated outfits and radiating happiness while Vatsal adored Ishita’s baby bump.

Recently, Ishita’s mother organized a lovely baby shower for the glowing actress. Sharing glimpses of the traditional Bengali ceremony, Ishita looked resplendent in a pink Benarasi attire. The video and pictures of the event touched the hearts of many, as fans showered love and blessings on the couple.

Ishita’s last appearance on the big screen was in “Drishyam 2,” released last year, which performed exceptionally well at the box office.

As Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth embark on this new chapter of parenthood, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to the happy family. May this new addition bring immense joy and love to their lives!

