Actor Dalip Tahil, known for portraying the shrewd Sindhi businessman Mr. Bijlani in “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,” gives credit to Aamir Khan and director Mahesh Bhatt for his involvement in the project. As the film celebrates its 30th anniversary, Tahil reflects on its enduring impact and shares intriguing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan personally approached Tahil for the eccentric Sindhi character, boosting his confidence to take on the over-the-top role. Tahil cherishes the liberty Bhatt provided on set, allowing natural performances with altered camera movements. Dalip Tahil stated, “One random day, Aamir called me up and asked if I was at home, and within half an hour, he was there at my door. He offered me a role in the film, saying that it’s a very eccentric Sindhi character, and he wanted me to do it,” the actor recalls. Tahil admits that he thought he wouldn’t be able to do this role at first. “I had never done anything like this, such an over-the-top role, in my whole life. But Aamir said, ‘No, I am sure you’ll be able to do it.’ Aur Aamir ko na bolna toh mumkin hi nahi hai, and he had so much confidence in me, so I got the courage to do it.”

Dalip Tahil praises the film’s believable characterizations, making it an evergreen family favorite with a fantastic star cast. Tahil fondly recalls Aamir’s prank with real eggs during a scene, adding humour and authenticity to the shot. He stated, “The eggs were supposed to be artificial but Aamir bought real ones with small cracks. The moment gave everyone a good laugh, and it helped in making the shot look more real and natural.”

Tahil shares an amusing incident where he reunited with child actor Kunal Khemu after many years and was surprised to learn that they had worked together in the film. He added, “Kunal Khemu was a kid and he was having so much fun on the sets. After many years, he told me that we have done a movie together. I couldn’t remember. I started thinking. And then he told me that he was one of those child actors from the film.”

Furthermore, he mentions a scene in the movie suggested by Mahesh Bhatt, inspired by a real-life incident, which added a wicked sense of humour to the overall movie.