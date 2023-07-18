Dalton Gomez dating new woman after split with Ariana Grande

Christopher Nolan Says “No” To Anymore Superhero Trilogies
After Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande broke up, people are wondering if he has started dating again. People who know him well say that he has been seeing someone new, and they give some details about his new relationship.
Dalton Gomez has been dating other people for a few months after his split from Ariana Grande. Grande is not upset about this, and they have both agreed to move on. They were both surprised that their breakup went unnoticed until TMZ reported it.
People close to Gomez and Grande revealed that when they were together, they meant everything to each other. They provided each other with love, support, and companionship.
However, as Covid restrictions started to ease up, they realized they had significant differences. Gomez, who works as a real estate agent in Los Angeles, found it difficult to handle Grande’s fame. He struggled to adjust to her busy schedule, the constant presence of paparazzi, and the frequent opportunities that took her away from Los Angeles.
