Dananeer On Changes She Made In ‘Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri’

Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri is a youthful romantic drama featuring a fresh pairing of Khushhal Khan and Dananeer Mobeen as the main leads. The drama has been gaining popularity and climbing the rating charts, captivating viewers with its new on-screen couple and visually pleasing frames. It marks Dananeer Mobeen’s debut in a lead role, and she shines brightly as Zubia.

In a recent interview, She discussed her involvement in the drama and why she chose to accept this particular script while rejecting others. She shared that her parents also played a role in reviewing the scripts and helping her make the right choices for her work. She also disclosed the modifications she made to the script and how they have been translated on-screen.

According to the original script, Zubia was portrayed as becoming rude towards her parents when they failed to support her love for Saim. However, Dananeer decided to change this aspect as she wanted to avoid portraying a girl who suddenly turns disrespectful towards her loving family. She believed that this alteration not only enhanced the portrayal of Zubia but also made her more relatable to a wider audience.