The actor from ‘Harry Potter’ mentioned that becoming a father hasn’t affected the kinds of roles he chooses for now. However, he intends to work on fewer projects in the coming years so he can have more quality time with his son.

Asked if fatherhood has influenced his role choices, he told E! News: “Oh it hasn’t done anything yet, it hasn’t changed anything.

“I’m sure I’m going to, probably for at least a few years become a little more selective just about how much I work, just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I’d like to continue doing that.

“But obviously, I love my job and I’m not going to stop doing that, but yes, I don’t think it’s changed any of that.”

