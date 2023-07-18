Jennifer Lopez celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
The actor, who is 33 years old, became a father in April when his partner Erin Darke, who is 38, gave birth to their son. He recently shared that being a dad is the most amazing experience for him. He also mentioned that their baby has stopped crying as much and has started to smile.
He told US TV show ‘Extra’: “He’s very cute. We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling. “It’s been a crazy few months, as anyone who’s been through parenthood would attest. But it’s also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it’s great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It’s awesome.”
The actor from ‘Harry Potter’ mentioned that becoming a father hasn’t affected the kinds of roles he chooses for now. However, he intends to work on fewer projects in the coming years so he can have more quality time with his son.
Asked if fatherhood has influenced his role choices, he told E! News: “Oh it hasn’t done anything yet, it hasn’t changed anything.
“I’m sure I’m going to, probably for at least a few years become a little more selective just about how much I work, just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I’d like to continue doing that.
“But obviously, I love my job and I’m not going to stop doing that, but yes, I don’t think it’s changed any of that.”
The actor from ‘Miracle Workers’ thoroughly enjoys being a dad and finds joy in observing Erin with their baby boy.
He said: “It’s a crazy thing, but it’s also really beautiful! Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it’s great.”
