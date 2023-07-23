Debanjli Kamstra makes history as the first UAE woman to clinch the Mrs Earth 2023 crown

Debanjli Kamstra wins the prestigious Mrs Earth 2023 title.

She competed against 45 other contestants.

Kamstra, an architect by profession, narrowly missed securing the 2022 Mrs World title.

Dubai resident Debanjli Kamstra achieves victory as Mrs Earth 2023, winning the environment-focused beauty pageant, competing against 45 other contestants. This marks the first time a representative from the UAE has secured this prestigious title.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Kamstra expressed her disbelief and gratitude for the dream come true, after two years of hard work and the unwavering support of her team.

Previously, Kamstra held the title of Mrs UAE 2023 and narrowly missed securing the 2022 Mrs World title, where she was declared second runner-up in the competition held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The crown went to Mrs America, Shaylin Ford.

Aside from her remarkable achievements in the world of beauty pageants, Kamstra is also a skilled architect who established her interior design business, Veloche, in Dubai a decade ago.

