Deepika Padukone and Janhvi-Khushi Rock the Ramp

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a dazzling Bridal Couture show in Mumbai, featuring the charismatic Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as showstoppers. The grand event took place at the prestigious Jio convention center and drew attention not only for its trend-setting designs but also for its massive star-studded guest list, including luminaries such as Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kajol, and many others.

Deepika Padukone Radiates Elegance Alongside Mom-In-Law Anju Bhavnani The show’s highlight was undoubtedly the arrival of the celebrity guests, who turned heads as they came to support Manish Malhotra and the charismatic showstoppers, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the upcoming movie, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Deepika Padukone, in particular, looked resplendent, clad in a breathtaking off-white net saree complemented by a heavily embroidered halter-neck blouse in the same hue. Her chic top knot, adorned with diamond-emerald jewelry, perfectly accentuated her classic red lips and winged eyeliner look. Adding to the charm of the evening, Deepika was joined by her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, as they enjoyed the show together with director Karan Johar.

Janhvi-Khushi, Kajol-Tanishaa, Arjun Kapoor, Babil Khan:

A Star-Studded Affair The event boasted a bevy of Bollywood stars, including the Kapoor siblings, Janhvi and Khushi, who effortlessly commanded attention with their ensembles. Janhvi looked stunning in a vibrantly embroidered co-ord set, while Khushi exuded elegance in a black high-neck net gown with intricate embellishments, accompanied by a dewy make-up look and a sleek ponytail.

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukherjee graced the event in signature Manish Malhotra couture, radiating grace and charm. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also made a stylish appearance, adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening. Not to be outdone, rising star Babil Khan displayed impeccable style in his attire, cementing his presence among the industry’s fashion-forward icons.

The Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show proved to be an unforgettable night, with its stunning fashion creations and the unmistakable allure of Bollywood’s biggest stars. As the event concluded, it left an indelible mark on the world of haute couture, setting the bar even higher for future fashion extravaganzas.

