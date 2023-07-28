Deepika Padukone Back in Mumbai Amid ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Release

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released today.

Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai on the day of release.

She was spotted at the airport wearing an all-black outfit.

The long-awaited film of the year, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has finally premiered in cinemas today. Ranveer, portraying the character of Rocky, is captivating audiences on the big screen. Meanwhile, in a delightful coincidence, his real-life partner and ‘Rani,’ Deepika Padukone, has returned to Mumbai on the very day of her husband’s movie release.

Earlier, she was rumored to have traveled to Paris, but she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

Deepika Padukone caught everyone’s attention as she stepped out of the airport, dressed entirely in black. She sported an oversized athleisure outfit, exuding a cool and fashionable vibe.

Completing her chic look were a pair of black shoes, stylish black sunglasses, and a large chunky black bag slung over her shoulder.

Deepika Padukone is garnering immense praise from both her fans and netizens for her stunning all-black airport look.

The comments section is flooded with heart and fire emojis, showing the love for the diva. However, while she skipped the recent special screening of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in the city, various celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others, were seen attending the event in a stylish manner. Nevertheless, it appears that Deepika will be watching Ranveer’s film since she is back in town!

After her successful appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster comeback movie “Pathaan,” Deepika Padukone is set to grace the screen once again in the highly-anticipated sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD.” In this movie, she will share the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and it is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Additionally, she will make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, “Jawan.” Apart from that, she has the action film “Fighter” alongside Hrithik Roshan in her upcoming projects.

