Deepika Padukone: Casual Airport Banter with Paps

Actress Deepika Padukone, with a packed schedule comprising big-budget films and global brand endorsements, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of July 24. The talented star was reportedly on her way to the US, and as always, she turned heads with her impeccable fashion choices.

For her airport appearance, Deepika exuded elegance in a lilac-colored knitwear top adorned with a white collar and cuffs. She paired the top with comfortable baggy jeans and complemented the look with white shoes, sunglasses, and a chic brown bag. Keeping it simple, she sported minimal makeup and a casual hair-do, effortlessly pulling off the stylish yet comfortable ensemble.

As Deepika awaited her security check, the paparazzi couldn’t resist capturing her stunning look. One of the camerapersons playfully quipped, “Yehi smile hum log ka job bachaega ma’am” (This smile will save our job, ma’am). Surprised and amused, Deepika humorously replied, “Hain?” The photographer continued, “Agar yeh miss ho gaya toh job jaega” (If I miss this, then my job will be gone). Deepika sportingly flashed a big smile and graciously posed for the pictures before making her way inside the airport.

Recently, the title for Deepika’s upcoming fantasy film alongside Prabhas, “Project K,” was officially revealed as “Kalki 2898 AD.” Even though Deepika couldn’t attend the film’s launch at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 due to SAG-AFTRA guidelines amidst an ongoing Hollywood strike, she continues to be a part of exciting projects that fans eagerly anticipate.

Prior to her airport appearance, Deepika made a delightful appearance at Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show in Mumbai, where she cheered and supported her husband, Ranveer Singh, and showstopper Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, apart from “Kalki 2898 AD,” Deepika is making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan,” scheduled for release on September 7. Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting her first-time collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s action-packed film, “Fighter.”

With her talent and style, Deepika Padukone continues to impress both on and off the screen, leaving her fans excited and eagerly awaiting her future projects.

