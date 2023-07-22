Deepika Padukone: Saree-licious in White

The event was nothing short of star-studded, with celebrities gracing the ramp and the audience alike.

On the evening of July 20, the fashion world witnessed a grand spectacle as renowned designer Manish Malhotra presented his bridal couture show in Mumbai. The event was nothing short of star-studded, with celebrities gracing the ramp and the audience alike.

The highlight of the show was the dynamic duo of Bollywood, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are currently promoting their upcoming film “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The two talented performers stole the spotlight as they walked the ramp as showstoppers, exuding grace and charm.

Among the delighted attendees was Deepika Padukone, there to support and cheer on her husband, Ranveer. Deepika herself looked breathtaking in a beautiful white saree adorned with a detailed blouse and dazzling emerald earrings. Her elegant look was completed with a sleek bun, glamorous makeup, and bold red lipstick. She later shared pictures of herself in the outfit on Instagram, captioning it, “In the game of clothes, a saree will always win.”

Ranveer Singh, smitten by his wife’s appearance, showered her with love and affection in the comments section of her post. He exclaimed, “Jaan lele meri…” (“Take my life”) along with heart, fire, and knife emojis, leaving fans in awe of their adorable relationship. The couple’s endearing banter garnered immense appreciation from their devoted fan base, with many expressing that they are a perfect match.

The captivating duo of Ranveer and Alia on the ramp had everyone enchanted. Ranveer sported a dapper white sherwani with a striking glittery floral printed jacket, while Alia looked regal in a silver bejeweled lehenga, complemented by an exquisite long veil adorned with flowers. Their chemistry on the ramp left the audience spellbound, further elevating the grandeur of Manish Malhotra’s ensembles.

The event witnessed the presence of several other prominent figures from the entertainment and business world, including Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, and more, making it a truly star-studded affair.

The evening proved to be a celebration of fashion, glamour, and the undeniable charm of Bollywood’s finest. With Deepika Padukone’s saree elegance stealing hearts, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s ramp walk setting the stage on fire, and the esteemed designer Manish Malhotra’s exquisite creations, it was an event to remember for all fashion enthusiasts.

