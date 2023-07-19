Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Skips ‘Project K’ Launch at Comic-Con Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Deepika Padukone Skips ‘Project K’ Launch at Comic-Con Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Articles
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Skips ‘Project K’ Launch at Comic-Con Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Deepika Padukone Skips ‘Project K’ Launch at Comic-Con Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Advertisement
  • Deepika Padukone is a member of SAG-AFTRA.
  • SAG-AFTRA is on strike with Hollywood actors and writers.
  • Project K is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, who was scheduled to attend the San Diego Comic-Con for the launch of her upcoming film Project K, has opted out of the event due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA).

The team of “Project K” was scheduled to attend the event for the film’s teaser and title launch. According to reports, lead actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have already arrived in the US to be a part of Comic-Con.

Despite being a member of SAG-AFTRA, Deepika Padukone decided not to attend the event as a sign of respect for the ongoing actors and writers strike.

In May 2023, Hollywood actors and writers staged a protest against the SAG federation, advocating for better labor laws.

Recently, numerous actors declared a strike as they were unable to reach an agreement with the federation regarding the signing of new contracts with prominent studios and streaming platforms.

Respecting the strike, the actress of “Pathaan” has also decided not to attend the significant event for her upcoming sci-fi film.

Advertisement

Nag Ashwin directs “Project K,” featuring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. According to India Today, the film is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

Also Read

Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra’s Happy Dance on Her 41st Birthday
Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra’s Happy Dance on Her 41st Birthday

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday with her loved ones. A video...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story