Deepika’s Custom Jacket with Ranveer at RRKPK; Fans in Love

The much-anticipated romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, made its way to the theaters on July 28, marking Karan Johar’s comeback to filmmaking after a gap of over 7 years. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and has been receiving rave reviews, poised to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

On Saturday night, Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were spotted heading to a popular movie theater in Mumbai to catch a night show of the film. Deepika stole the spotlight with her attire, donning a custom-made denim jacket featuring Ranveer Singh’s face and initials, showcasing her support and love for her husband.

The proud wife turned cheerleader for Ranveer, who delivered one of his finest performances in the film. Deepika’s gesture of wearing the customized ‘Ranveer Singh denim jacket’ garnered attention from the paparazzi, and she confidently posed for pictures.

For her ensemble, Deepika paired the jacket with a white tank top, high-waist blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer opted for an all-black outfit, sporting a hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, face mask, beanie cap, and sunglasses.

The couple’s adorable public display of affection and Deepika’s gesture of supporting her supremely talented husband has melted the hearts of fans. Social media was filled with praises for the duo, with fans expressing admiration for their strong bond and real-life chemistry.

While the entire star cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani impressed audiences with their performances, Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the loud Punjabi boy in the film stood out. Fans have been showering accolades on the actor, considering it his career-best performance.

With Deepika’s unwavering support and the film’s stellar reception, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is set to continue its successful run at the box office, adding another feather to Ranveer Singh’s cap of achievements.

