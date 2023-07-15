Demi Lovato opened up about getting a vision and hearing impairment, post her near-fatal overdose.

According to the American singer, she has absolutely no regrets.

Demi Lovato spoke out about the incident that left her with brain damage.

Advertisement

Demi Lovato, the famous American singer made headlines in 2018 after it was reported that she had a nearly-fatal overdose. According to the reports, the actress-singer’s overdose left her with serious brain damage and severely impacted her body.

It was reported that Demi Lovato suffered a vision and hearing impairment. Now, during her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the popular artist admitted that she indeed has vision and hearing impairment to date.

Five years after her near-fatal overdose, Demi Lovato spoke out about the incident that left her with brain damage, vision and hearing impairment. Despite the lasting effects, Lovato said she has no regrets and would not change anything about her life or her past.

“I wouldn’t change my path because I don’t have any regrets. The closest thing that I get to regret is when I overdosed,” said the Sonny With a Chance star, in a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

During her appearance on the show, Demi Lovato also opened up about her battles with addictions. “I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful because I didn’t believe it. And, two, I wish someone would have told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes—you don’t have to use over it,” stated the 30-year-old. “It actually caused a disability. I have vision impairment and hearing impairment… The closest thing I have to regret is that because of what it’s caused me today. Like, I don’t drive because I have blind spots in my vision,” she added.

Also Read Liam Payne admitted that he was directing his anger in the wrong direction Liam Payne acknowledges the difficulties of being a good father. He went...