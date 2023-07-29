Dharmendra Opens Up About the Intimate Scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has surprised and impressed audiences.

The scene was shot aesthetically and Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi did not feel awkward doing it.

Dharmendra is all set to reunite with director Shriram Raghavan for their upcoming project titled “Ekkis”.

Advertisement

Karan Johar’s directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, hit the screens on July 28 and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. Apart from the enchanting performances by Alia and Ranveer, the film’s star-studded cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, added to the excitement.

While the romantic chemistry between Alia and Ranveer charmed fans, the unexpected kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi surprised the audience. In a recent interview, the renowned Sholay actor shared his thoughts on the intimate sequence.

During a recent interview with meda, Dharmendra candidly discussed the kissing scene he shared with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Portraying a moment where the two stars reunite after a long separation, the scene features Dharmendra singing the iconic retro song “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar” before sealing their reunion with a heartfelt and passionate kiss.

The actor said during the interview, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

He also added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited. We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Dharmendra also expressed his admiration for the film and its cast, showering praise on both. He said, “Ranveer is terrific and Alia is such a natural actor. Shabana is great in the film and so is Jaya who I always refer to as my Guddi. The film has been released and I hope people go and watch the film in theaters and continue to shower their love.”

Dharmendra is all set to reunite with director Shriram Raghavan, known for Johnny Gaddar, for their upcoming project titled “Ekkis.” The film is a biopic on a brave soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation. Adding to the excitement, Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, will also be part of the cast.

Advertisement

Also Read Sara Ali Khan Cheers for ‘Simmba’ Co-star Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Sara Ali Khan makes a surprise cameo in the song "Heartthrob". She...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.