Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande?

Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande?

Articles
Advertisement
Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande?

Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s marriage has reportedly ended.
  • Allegedly Dalton Gomez wanted to work their marriage, but Ariana Grande had moved on.
  • As per the reports, Gomez is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
Advertisement

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez got married during the pandemic, but now they have separated, as reported.

Recently, it came out that Gomez wanted to try and fix things with the pop star. A source has now come forward to share the truth.

Advertisement

There has been a lot of talk about the couple’s breakup, and according to a source from People, the real estate agent wanted to work on their marriage, but the Wicked star had already moved on.

According to the insider that talked to People Magazine, “Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on.”

Advertisement

Even though they broke up a few months ago, the former couple has been quietly and lovingly rebuilding their friendship, according to reports.

Advertisement

Ariana and Dalton faced challenges with distance in their marriage. They had been living together in Los Angeles, but Grande had to move to London for a while to play the role of Glinda in Wicked.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As per another source, Ariana Grande was happy living in Los Angeles and wanted to make a life there with Dalton. However, he was very dedicated to his career and had to stay in Los Angeles, which created a possible conflict between them.

Advertisement

The source clarified that Dalton’s busy career made it difficult for him to leave Los Angeles often. So, when Ariana went to England for filming Wicked, they ended up in a long-distance marriage.

However, Ariana still spoke kindly about Dalton, saying he had been her biggest supporter during their time together.

The inside reiterated, “Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan.”

Also Read

Bride-to-be Joey King’s Napa Valley Bachelorette Party
Bride-to-be Joey King’s Napa Valley Bachelorette Party

King wore a white veil and a chic halterneck dress. She and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story