Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s marriage has reportedly ended.

Allegedly Dalton Gomez wanted to work their marriage, but Ariana Grande had moved on.

As per the reports, Gomez is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez got married during the pandemic, but now they have separated, as reported.

Recently, it came out that Gomez wanted to try and fix things with the pop star. A source has now come forward to share the truth.