Did Dalton Gomez want to work on marriage with Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez got married during the pandemic, but now they have separated, as reported.
Recently, it came out that Gomez wanted to try and fix things with the pop star. A source has now come forward to share the truth.
There has been a lot of talk about the couple’s breakup, and according to a source from People, the real estate agent wanted to work on their marriage, but the Wicked star had already moved on.
According to the insider that talked to People Magazine, “Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on.”
Even though they broke up a few months ago, the former couple has been quietly and lovingly rebuilding their friendship, according to reports.
Ariana and Dalton faced challenges with distance in their marriage. They had been living together in Los Angeles, but Grande had to move to London for a while to play the role of Glinda in Wicked.
As per another source, Ariana Grande was happy living in Los Angeles and wanted to make a life there with Dalton. However, he was very dedicated to his career and had to stay in Los Angeles, which created a possible conflict between them.
The source clarified that Dalton’s busy career made it difficult for him to leave Los Angeles often. So, when Ariana went to England for filming Wicked, they ended up in a long-distance marriage.
However, Ariana still spoke kindly about Dalton, saying he had been her biggest supporter during their time together.
The inside reiterated, “Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan.”
