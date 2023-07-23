Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Did Mara Wilson leave acting for writing?

Did Mara Wilson leave acting for writing?

Articles
Advertisement
Did Mara Wilson leave acting for writing?
Advertisement
  • Mara Wilson left acting after her last film in 2000 to focus on writing.
  • She returned to acting in 2012, but has worked mostly in web series.
  • Wilson enjoys writing because it allows her to express herself more creatively.
Advertisement

Mara Wilson did leave acting for writing. She took a 12-year hiatus from acting following her last film, Thomas and the Magic Railroad (2000), to focus on writing.

She returned to acting in 2012, but has predominantly worked in web series. In an interview in 2013, she stated that her film acting days are over, and that she is instead focusing on writing.

Wilson has written a number of things, including a memoir, Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame (2016), and a play, Sheeple (2013). She also writes for a number of websites and magazines, and does voice acting work.

Wilson has said that she enjoys writing because it allows her to express herself more creatively than acting did. She also said that she finds it more fulfilling to write about her own experiences than to play someone else’s character.

It seems that Mara Wilson is happy with her decision to leave acting for writing. She is doing well as a writer, and she seems to be enjoying her work.

Also Read

Dua Lipa poses with Barbie cast Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie
Dua Lipa poses with Barbie cast Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Dua Lipa shared a mirror selfie with the star cast of the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story