Did Meghan Markle file $80m divorce papers against Prince Harry?

The marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been the subject of much media attention in recent years. While there have been many genuine reports about their life together, there have also been some misleading and spurious claims.

One such claim is that Meghan Markle has filed for divorce and is seeking $80 million in child support. This claim is false.

A tweet posted by commentator Ada Lluch on July 11, 2023, claimed that Meghan Markle had filed for divorce from Prince Harry. The tweet cited Markle’s supposed role in Harry’s estrangement from his family as the reason for the separation.

The tweet quickly went viral, amassing over 6.9 million views. However, there is no evidence to support this claim, and it is likely that the tweet was fabricated.

The tweet that said Meghan Markle filed for divorce from Prince Harry was based on two articles. One of the articles said that Meghan Markle filed for divorce and is asking for $80 million. But the article did not say where it got this information from. It just said that it came from the British press. But no reputable British media outlet has reported this.

Also, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen together in public just a few weeks before the rumor came out. So it is probably not true.

