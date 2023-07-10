Did Sean Larkin marry while dating Lana Del Rey?

At a live concert, Lana Del Rey took a chance to indirectly refer to Sean Larkin once more. While singing “Chemtrails,” she included new lyrics that hinted at specific aspects of their previous relationship.

She sang, "He's born in December and got married when we were still together. He got married when we were in couple's therapy together. Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew."

The inclusion of these lyrics sparked speculation and curiosity about Lana and Sean's relationship, particularly because Sean Larkin's birthday falls in December. After their breakup, Lana Del Rey put up a billboard promoting her album in Sean Larkin's hometown. The billboard featured a picture of Lana with the phrase "It's Personal" written beneath it. This public display hinted at lingering emotions and suggested that their relationship might not have ended on good terms.