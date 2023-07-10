Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Did Sean Larkin marry while dating Lana Del Rey?

Did Sean Larkin marry while dating Lana Del Rey?

Articles
Advertisement
Did Sean Larkin marry while dating Lana Del Rey?

Did Sean Larkin marry while dating Lana Del Rey?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Lana Del Rey recently took a moment to throw shade at one of her exes.
  • Fans suspect the target of her lyrics was Sean Larkin, with whom she was romantically linked in 2019.
  • The inclusion of these lyrics sparked speculation and curiosity about Lana and Sean’s relationship.
Advertisement

During a live performance of her song “Chemtrails,” Lana Del Rey indirectly referenced one of her past relationships and fans speculate it was aimed at Sean Larkin, whom she was romantically linked to in 2019.

Advertisement

At a live concert, Lana Del Rey took a chance to indirectly refer to Sean Larkin once more. While singing “Chemtrails,” she included new lyrics that hinted at specific aspects of their previous relationship.

She sang, “He’s born in December and got married when we were still together. He got married when we were in couple’s therapy together. Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew.”

Advertisement

The inclusion of these lyrics sparked speculation and curiosity about Lana and Sean’s relationship, particularly because Sean Larkin’s birthday falls in December.

Advertisement

After their breakup, Lana Del Rey put up a billboard promoting her album in Sean Larkin’s hometown. The billboard featured a picture of Lana with the phrase “It’s Personal” written beneath it. This public display hinted at lingering emotions and suggested that their relationship might not have ended on good terms.

Also Read

Margot Robbie’s Barbie Pink Days raise funds for charity
Margot Robbie’s Barbie Pink Days raise funds for charity

Margot Robbie organized "pink days" on the set of the 'Barbie' movie...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story