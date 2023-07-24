Diljit Dosanjh’s Film on Jaswant Singh Khalra Receives New Title Amid CBFC Row

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The CBFC has raised objections to certain parts of the movie.

The film has been renamed “Punjab 95.”

The film “Ghallughara,” starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal and based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life, has been making headlines in recent months due to its dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The board reportedly raised objections to certain parts of the movie and recommended 21 changes, including the removal of specific dialogues and a modification in the film’s title. In response to these alterations, producer Ronnie Screwvala filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court. However, a final decision regarding the cuts and the film’s release is still pending.

The film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal is all set for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The official announcement regarding the screening is expected soon, with a probable premiere date of September 11. Additionally, the movie has been renamed “Punjab 95,” and the announcement of the new title will be made shortly.

The makers are enthusiastic about showcasing their film at such a prestigious festival and are simultaneously working on its release in India. They have been striving to obtain a Censor Certificate since December of the previous year, indicating their dedication to bringing the film to the Indian audience.

Vasan Bala’s film “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,” produced by Ronnie Screwvala, had its premiere at TIFF in 2018 and received the coveted People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. Ronnie has a history of supporting content-driven movies like “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” “Sonchiriya,” and “The Sky Is Pink.”

In the upcoming movie “The Crew,” Diljit Dosanjh will share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The film is a collaboration between Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

