Dipika Kakar Post-Pregnancy Health: Sensitivity & Scar Concerns

Popular celebrity couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are overjoyed since embracing parenthood on June 21. Dipika underwent an emergency C-section delivery, and their baby boy spent a few weeks in the NICU before coming home. Recently, on July 15, the couple revealed their baby boy’s name, Ruhaan, in a delightful celebration.

Dipika Kakar’s Post-Partum Health Update:

In a heartwarming vlog, new mom Dipika Kakar shared her post-partum health update, shedding light on her journey after giving birth to her baby. Dipika expressed that she has been taking excellent care of herself, especially while breastfeeding, to ensure she stays strong during this significant phase. She mentioned experiencing slight sensitivity on her stomach’s skin and the uterus’s skin, as the uterus contracts to its original size. The healing stitches from her C-section also contributed to some sensitivity to her scars. Despite these sensations, Dipika emphasized that she feels little to no pain at all.

Importance of a Supportive Belt:

During the vlog, Dipika showcased a wire-free belt she wears around her waist, as per her doctor’s advice. She started using the belt just a week after delivery, while still in the hospital. Dipika revealed that the belt is crucial for women who had C-sections, as it supports the stomach and aids in recovery. The belt helps prevent the stomach from hanging down and eases the process of toning it back to shape, which can be challenging post-delivery.

Balancing Food Intake and Workout:

Dipika’s doctor advised her to start walking again, so she walks for half an hour daily at home. Following the doctor’s recommendations, she also plans to use the treadmill to increase her walking time. For her well-being and her baby’s, Dipika includes ‘ajwain water’ in her diet along with dry fruits and oats. She adjusts her schedule according to her newborn baby’s sleep pattern to ensure both her and Ruhaan’s needs are met.

Embracing Motherhood and Enjoying the Break:

As Dipika takes a break from her career, she embraces motherhood with all her heart. Though on hiatus, she remains active on her YouTube channel, keeping her fans updated on her journey and experiences.

Conclusion:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are radiating happiness as they embrace the beautiful journey of parenthood, cherishing every moment with their adorable baby boy, Ruhaan. Fans eagerly await further updates as Dipika continues to share her experiences on her YouTube channel.

