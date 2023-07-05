Ehteshamuddin, the talented director from Pakistan, recently shared the details of his final phone conversation with the renowned veteran actor Shakeel Yousaf, who sadly passed away on June 29, 2023, at the age of 85. Ehteshamuddin, known for his work on the acclaimed drama “Udaari,” disclosed that Shakeel had called him approximately a month ago.

In his account, Ehteshamuddin wrote, “Shakeel called me to inquire about my health and shared that he was feeling better and contemplating doing a drama. He mentioned, ‘Anwar Maqsood is writing a script for me, and once it’s ready, we will discuss it. I want you to direct my play.’ It was an absolute honour for me to receive such a request.” Ehteshamuddin also mentioned that Shakeel wanted his final play to be a memorable performance.

According to the shared details, Shakeel expressed, “I am an actor. I know how to perform. I know when the audience applauds in admiration. I want my last performance to be unforgettable, one that will be cherished forever.” Ehteshamuddin remarked that Shakeel’s voice was filled with passion during that conversation. However, the time for that momentous performance never arrived, as Shakeel passed away. They were unable to meet with Anwar Maqsood and his character could not leave a lasting impact as he had wished. Ehteshamuddin concluded by praying for Shakeel’s soul to be blessed with higher ranks.

Here is what Ehteshamuddin shared:

