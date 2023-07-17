Director Nadeem Baig Unveils His Mother’s Emotional Life Journey

The Pakistani entertainment industry boasts several individuals known for delivering high-quality work. These talented personalities bring guarantee that any project they are a part of will be worth watching. Among them is Nadeem Baig, a director with an impeccable track record. His notable projects include “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” “Jawani Phir Nahin Aani,” “Punjab Nahin Jaongi,” and recently “Kuch Ankahi.” Audiences appreciate his candid and engaging presence on screen, making him a beloved figure in the industry.

During a guest appearance alongside writer and actor Mohammad Ahmed, Nadeem Baig discussed “Kuch Ankahi” and the meaningful messages it conveyed. As they touched upon Sophia Phupho’s storyline in the drama, Nadeem Baig shared an emotional personal anecdote concerning his own parents.

He revealed that his father passed away when his mother was only 40 years old. Despite their young age, Nadeem and his siblings were unable to fully comprehend the profound impact of the tragedy on their mother at that time. Reflecting on this now, he fondly recounts how he jokingly suggests to his mother that they should have found her a new husband, to which she playfully blushes and asks him to stop teasing. Nadeem Baig’s mother is described as a beautiful and graceful woman.

Nadeem went on to explain that there are many similar cases in society, including this poignant one within his own family, where his mother became a young widow. He appreciated how Sophia Phupho’s track in the drama shed light on such situations on television. This personal connection added depth and emotion to his understanding and portrayal of the character’s storyline.

Also Read Nadeem Baig Reveals the actors that were hard to work with One of Pakistan's best directors is Nadeem Baig. He recently made an...

Advertisement