Director Onir Slams Karan Johar’s Views on Film Clashes

Karan Johar and Onir have different opinions on film clashes.

Karan Johar is upset that Merry Christmas is releasing on the same day as Yodha.

Following the announcement by the creators of “Merry Christmas” to reschedule their release on the exact day as Karan Johar’s production “Yodha,” the filmmaker took to Threads and expressed his frustration. In his post, he lamented the practice of studios and producers scheduling film clashes on the same day. “without the courtesy of a phone call.”

Filmmaker Onir has issued a response to Karan Johar’s recent rant on film clashes. In his reaction, Onir voiced his thoughts and opinions on the matter, offering a different perspective on the contentious issue.

Onir wrote on Twitter, “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

Yodha, an action-packed movie featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna, is in the making under the renowned Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar. On the other hand, Merry Christmas, a dark comedy thriller, is being directed by Sriram Raghvan and produced by Matchbox Pictures. This bilingual (Hindi and Tamil) film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and is co-produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries. Both films are scheduled for a theatrical release on December 15.

Karan Johar’s much-anticipated seventh directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28. The official trailer of the movie was unveiled earlier and garnered an overwhelming response from the viewers. With a star-studded ensemble cast, extravagant visuals, and captivating music, the film promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience for the audience.

The upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, two individuals with contrasting backgrounds who unexpectedly fall for each other. Rocky, hailing from a prosperous Punjabi family, encounters Rani, who comes from a Bengali household that highly esteems knowledge and intellect. As they discover the vast differences between their families, they make a daring decision to switch places and experience each other’s lives in an attempt to win over their respective families.

Onir achieved his initial breakthrough in the Bollywood industry through the movie “My Brother Nikhil” in 2005. He was subsequently honored with a National Award for his directorial work in the film “I Am” in 2011.

