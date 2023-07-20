Advertisement
Does Kim Kardashian regret her fast-paced romance with Pete Davidson?

Articles
  • Kim Kardashian bares her soul on the emotional rollercoaster following her divorce from Kanye West.
  • Kim confessed that she hastily entered a relationship with Pete Davidson.
  • She told her sisters that she started dating Pete Davidson right after her divorce.
In a raw and heartfelt moment, Kim Kardashian opens up about the emotional journey she experienced after her divorce from Kanye West.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star candidly confides in her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, revealing that she rushed into a relationship with Pete Davidson shortly after her split from the rapper in 2021.

While the new romance offered a temporary escape, Kim said that it wasn’t a healthy approach to dealing with her emotions. She now shares her newfound mantra of “Deal, heal, and then feel,” underscoring the importance of confronting her feelings directly.

Kim Kardashian told her sisters that she started dating Pete Davidson right after her divorce from Kanye West. The fast-paced relationship helped her forget her feelings for a while, but she now realizes it wasn’t the best way to handle things. She knows she should have taken time to heal instead.

Even though her ex-husband faced difficulties and controversies, Kim doesn’t focus on the bad things from her past. She wants to learn from every experience and become a better person through her tough times.

