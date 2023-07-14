Does Meghan Markle fear Kate Middleton’s wrath?

Meghan Markle fear Kate Middleton’s wrath amid a new warning from the palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made the decision to cease their attacks on the royal family.

According to sources, Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, has allegedly prepared herself to respond firmly to Meghan Markle if the Duchess continues her criticism of the palace.

Recognizing that their previous tactics to gain fame and financial success have been ineffective, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be seeking a new direction for rebuilding their lives.

Recent setbacks, including the loss of their lucrative Spotify deal and a significant backlash from critics, have prompted this decision.

The source further claims that Harry and Meghan are now apprehensive about the royal family’s potential reaction to their continued attacks.

Advertisement

Consequently, they have chosen not to invite further trouble by revealing more royal secrets. Instead, they are focused on reinventing themselves and preserving their brand.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Kate has decided to confront Meghan in a similar manner if the Duchess continues to make allegations against the royal family. The source suggests that Kate is prepared to “fight fire with fire” and expresses that “the gloves are off.”

Harry and Meghan have been cautioned to carefully consider their actions before divulging more details about their royal life. The source emphasizes that Kate is fiercely protective of her family and has already broken the royal rule of “Never complain, never explain.”

The warning serves as a reminder to Meghan to exercise caution, as Kate has already shown remarkable restraint and composure.

The source concludes by stating that Kate is unafraid to take a tough stance and employ assertive tactics when necessary, emphasizing the importance of self-preservation and not allowing herself to be taken advantage of.

Also Read Duke & Duchess to join royal family after King Charles & Prince Andrew’s dispute King Charles & Prince Andrew's dispute: Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah...