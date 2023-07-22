Does Tony Bennett early career have mafia sponsorship?

Tony Bennett had a highly successful career in which he achieved numerous accomplishments.

However, like many of his contemporaries in the showbiz industry, including Frank Sinatra, the pop icon faced allegations of mob connections.

Author David Evanier put forward the claim in Tony Bennett’s biography titled “All The Things You Are: The Life of Tony Bennett.”

Evanier alleged that the late singer’s initial entry into show business was supported by mob figures who owned New York nightclubs.

Although Bennett’s involvement with the underworld was not by choice, according to the biographer, he was not entirely innocent either, as “no one is.”

To sever ties with the mafia, the Rags to Riches crooner reportedly paid a substantial sum of $600,000 in the 1960s.

The book faced criticism from Bennett’s family, who were unhappy with the claims of mob connections, as reported by the Daily News.

A “reliable associate” of the singer also disclosed to Evanier that Tony Bennett had a confrontation with infamous hitman Tony Spilotro in the 1970s after reportedly being linked to Spilotro’s girlfriend.

On Friday, the renowned New York crooner passed away at the age of 96.

Announcing his death, Tony Bennett’s Instagram account shared a touching tribute, mentioning how he was still singing at his piano, and his last song was “Because of You,” his first #1 hit. The post expressed the lasting impact of Bennett’s songs on the hearts of his fans.

While the cause of his death is unknown, it was known that Bennett had been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

