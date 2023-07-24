Doja Cat Fan Pages Shut Down in Protest: Controversy Explained

Doja Cat, a singer and rapper, has faced backlash from her fans.

After publicly condemning the fan-base moniker ‘Kittenz’.

The incident highlights the complex dynamics between artists and their fan communities.

Advertisement

Doja Cat, the singer and rapper, is receiving backlash from her fervent fans after publicly condemning the fan-base moniker ‘Kittenz.’

The singer caused a big outrage among admirers who have proudly identified as ‘Kittenz’ for years with her now-deleted social media post.

The incident serves as a sharp reminder of the complex dynamics that exist between artists and their devoted fan communities, which are heightened by the power of social media.

Doja Cat publicly stated her displeasure with admirers who refer to themselves as ‘Kittenz’ in a plain social media post.

Her response contained the direct instruction to “get off your phone, get a job, and help your parents with the house.”

Given their long-standing devotion to the artist, many admirers were upset and disappointed by the unexpected criticism.

Advertisement

Fans voiced their anger and astonishment over the unexpected outburst from an artist known for her humorous and engaging connections with followers as screenshots of her remarks spread like wildfire across social media sites.

As the dispute grew, fan accounts sought clarification and showed their support for the artist, only to face greater backlash.

Some fans pushed Doja Cat to recognise the term ‘Kittenz’ as a cute way of appreciating her skills and music.

Her comments, however, were condescending, resulting in even more hostility from her once-dedicated fan group.

The debates became heated, with Doja Cat’s contemptuous comments receiving harsh criticism from both fans and the general public.

Despite some defending the artist’s stand against unhealthy’stan’ culture, the aftermath resulted in notable fan pages, such as ‘DojaNews,’ ‘TheKittensRoom,’ and ‘DojaHQs,’ suspending their social media presence in protest.

Advertisement

Doja Cat and the wider music community received a striking message when these significant accounts were deactivated.

The fallout from this acrimonious encounter is still unknown. Fans are waiting for Doja Cat’s response, hoping she will address her comments and maybe bridge the split with her devoted fans.

As the debate grows, it sparks discussions about artists’ responsibilities and influence in constructing the myths surrounding their music and character.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hollywood is at a crossroads, says Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis believes the movie industry is facing a critical "crossroads".... Advertisement