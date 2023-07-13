Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dr. Madiha Khan’s newborn baby first picture

Dr. Madiha Khan’s newborn baby first picture

Articles
Advertisement
Dr. Madiha Khan’s newborn baby first picture

Dr. Madiha Khan’s newborn baby first picture

Advertisement
  • One notable figure in this context is Dr. Madiha Khan, a well-known doctor in Pakistan.
  • She has chosen not to pursue her doctorate and has instead become a popular YouTube star.
  • Dr. Madiha Khan had plans to marry MJ Ahsan, who is also a prominent figure in the digital realm.
Advertisement

Dr. Madiha Khan is a well-known doctor in Pakistan. Surprisingly, she has chosen not to pursue her doctorate and has instead become a popular YouTube star. There have been viral posts on the internet claiming that individuals who create YouTube channels earn more money than doctors in Pakistan and can achieve financial milestones like building houses, buying cars, and acquiring luxurious properties within a few years.

Dr. Madiha Khan had plans to marry MJ Ahsan, who is also a prominent figure in the digital realm as a popular TikToker and YouTube star. They were in a relationship for a significant period of time and, after gaining a deep understanding, they made the decision to tie the knot.

Also Read

TikTok Star Dr Madiha and Husband MJ Ahsan adorable Honeymoon photos
TikTok Star Dr Madiha and Husband MJ Ahsan adorable Honeymoon photos

Pakistani TikTok star Dr. Madiha Khan recently got married to MJ Ahsan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story