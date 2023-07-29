Dream Girl 2: Chunky Panday’s Playful Flirting, Ananya Panday Not Happy with Ayushmann’s Role

The video features Chunky Panday flirting with Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Following the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut look as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, the film’s creators have shared a comical video showcasing Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday, leaving social media users in stitches.

Fans eagerly await the release of the official trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film. The makers of Dream Girl 2 have intensified the excitement by teasing a hilarious promo video.

The highlight of the new promo is Chunky Panday’s flirtatious interactions with Pooja, showcasing incredible on-screen chemistry between the father-daughter duo of Chunky and Ananya. Here’s a glimpse of what took place in the promo video.

In the latest promo video of Dream Girl 2, Chunky finds himself caught up in the Pooja fever and can’t resist admiring her Instagram account. However, Ananya enters the scene and expresses her disappointment about not getting enough screen time compared to Pooja.

Ananya reacts quickly and asks her father to contact the film’s production house, Balaji Telefilms, right away. The situation takes a humorous turn when Pooja herself answers the call, playfully teasing Chunky, “Kaise ho mere Chunky?” To which he replies, “Young, handsome, and weekend pe freeeee.”

Amidst a playful ambiance filled with teasing and laughter, Chunky’s flirty charm sparks joy, leaving you grinning from ear to ear! Pooja joins in the fun and can’t resist playfully teasing Ananya, “Chunks, Ananya ko bura toh nahi laga na. Uske scenes mujhse thode kam hain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Ayushmann and Ananya have both posted the new promo video on their verified Instagram accounts, accompanied by humorous captions, “Haww! @chunkypanday, aakhir aap bhi bann hi gaye Pooja ke funky aashiq!”,

Ayushmann posted the latest promo video of Dream Girl 2, delighting his fans with its release. Simultaneously, he shared the same video on Instagram. Ananya wrote, “Papa?? Really?? I thought you were speaking to Balaji! @ChunkyPanday.”

Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy blockbuster “Dream Girl,” features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. This time, Ananya Panday takes on the female lead alongside Ayushmann. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is slated for a theatrical release on August 25, the upcoming month.

